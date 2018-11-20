हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani spotted twinning in with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff at lunch date — See photos

The rumoured couple of B-Town was clicked outside celeb-favourite Bastian restaurant in Bandra.

Disha Patani spotted twinning in with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff at lunch date — See photos
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Internet sensation Disha Patani and the much-talented Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating each other ever since the two shared screen space in 'Baaghi 2'. There were reports earlier that the two had called off their relationship and decided to give it a break. However, the two soon rubbished all rumours when they were seen arriving together at a recording studio in Mumbai. 

Since then, Disha and Tiger have been inseparable and have been clicked together end number of times. On Tuesday, the couple was clicked after they stepped out together for an outing at the famous celeb-favourite Bastian restaurant in Bandra.

Check out the pics here:

 

Both Disha and Tiger were seen twinning in white while they were snapped exiting the restaurant. 

Speaking of their relationship, neither Disha nor Tiger has ever admitted to seeing each other. However, they never shy away from stepping out together for casual lunch and dinner dates. 

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role as the makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' marking the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film releases in May 2019.

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffDisha TigerTiger Shroff Hrithik RoshanBharatSalman Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close