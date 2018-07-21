हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani sprains her leg while rehearsing for Salman Khan starrer Bharat-Details inside

The actress is quite a fitness freak. 

Disha Patani sprains her leg while rehearsing for Salman Khan starrer Bharat-Details inside

New Delhi: After a humungous success of Baaghi 2, Bollywood stunner Disha Patani is set to star in Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat. As per sources the actress, after going through some rigorous training sessions nonstop,  has sprained her legs while rehearsing some stunts. 

 "Disha has been dedicatedly undergoing rigorous preparations for Bharat. She has been taking training in gymnastics to play her part of a Trapeze artist onscreen. Disha has injured both her knees owing to the physical training. She has been advised to avoid too much physical activity and is undergoing physiotherapy currently to recover, " sources close to the actor revealed.

Source further adds," Disha will begin shooting for Bharat in few days with a Mahurat shot alongside Salman Khan as scheduled. The team will kickstart shooting with a huge circus sequence."

On the professional front, the young actress has bagged a huge project starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She will be seen playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

The actress is currently training hard for her part in the film. Her recent videos on social media show her doing a front flip under her trainer Nadeem Akhtar's strict supervision. And we must say that the girl aces it much like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

