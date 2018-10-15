हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani turns showstopper for Kalki at a fashion show—Pics

The actress shared photographs from the event on Instagram.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani grabs eyeballs each time she steps out or posts a new picture on social media. The actress has time and again left us awestruck with her looks and her immense fan pool seems to be growing day by day. Ever since Disha made her Bollywood debut with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', she has been ruling hearts all over!

The 'Baaghi' actress recently walked the ramp and turned showstopper for Kalki during the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Wearing a pink coloured bridal lehenga, she looks straight out of a dream!

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the personal front, the actress was recently spotted with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. The two were clicked in Juhu, arriving together at a recording studio. There were reports that Disha and Tiger had called it quits and decided to give their alleged relationship a break.  A Filmfare report had also claimed earlier that while Disha had moved in with someone else, Tiger had started to get close to his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Tara Sutaria. However, when the two were spotted together, all rumours were put to rest.

On the work front, Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release..

