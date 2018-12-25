Disha Patani turns the cutest Santa in this Christmas special video—Watch

New Delhi: The world is immersed in joy as it's that time of the year when mirth and merriment are in the air! The festival of Christmas is celebrated with zeal all around the globe and our Bollywood celebs are feeling the festive vibes as well! Actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user and often shares videos and pics that win hearts on the internet. On the occasion of Christmas, the actress took to Instagram and shared a cutesy video in which she wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!

Check out the video here:

Disha is often making headlines due to her glamorous and alluring posts. The stunning actress has a huge ocean of fans who are always eager to know more about their favourite actress's personal and professional life.

The actress is blessed with gorgeous features and works hard to keep her body perfectly toned. Much like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, she will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release and it one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. Not much has been revealed about Disha's role in the film but reports are that the actress will be playing a trapeze artist in the film.

While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!