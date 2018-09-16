हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani will set your heart racing in latest Instagram post—See pic

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Bharat'

New Delhi: Bollywood's queen of hearts, Disha Patani often sets Instagram on fire with her captivating pictures. The actress has a huge fan base and each time she posts on the social media app, fans flood the comments section with all their love! Disha grabbed eyeballs with her debut film, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Despite of having a small role in the film, the actress's performance was noticed and she soon became one of the most loved actresses of the Hindi Film Industry.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared yet another pic that will set your heart beating faster.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh among others.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie took the internet by storm ever since it was announced.

'Bharat' will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was a part of the film but the actress backed out in the 'Nick' of time. To replace Pee Cee, Katrina was roped in.

Nothing has been revealed about Disha's character in the film but reports suggest that the actress will play the role of Salman Khan's sister.

