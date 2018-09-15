Disha Patani winks à la Priya Prakash Varrier- Watch video

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Disha Patani mimics internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier in a brand new commercial. The pretty actress winks a la Priya in the ad which takes a jibe at "funny" memes.

Fan clubs of the actress shared an image and a video.

Take a look at them here:

For the unversed, Priya became a household name soon after a video clip from the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media earlier this year.

She made social media users go gaga over her captivating expressions and killer wink!

Disha is all set to play a trapeze artist in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is slated to release on Eid next year. Going by this video, one can say that the makers of Bharat couldn't have chosen anyone else for the role because she is so good at such forms of fitness exercises.

Disha made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu Loafer in 2015. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Later, she bagged a role in Jackie Chan's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga in 2017 and then made a splash on the silver screen with her rumoured beau Tiger's Baaghi 2.