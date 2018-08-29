हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's backflip video will make your jaw drop -Watch

The pretty girl who suffered a knee injury recently is back to doing regular workouts.  

Pic courtesy: @dishapatani

Mumbai: Disha Patani is a fitness freak a la her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, and her latest Instagram video is proof.

The pretty girl who suffered a knee injury recently is back to doing regular workouts.

She shared a video on Instagram that shows her doing backflips while jumping on a trampoline.

The caption of the video reads: "After my knee injury trying to get back into business, “strengthening “ first day of back salto  not clean but will get there soon (sic)."

The pretty girl is all set to play a trapeze artist in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is slated to release on Eid next year. Going by this video, one can say that the makers of Bharat couldn't have chosen anyone else for the role because she is so good at such forms of fitness exercises.

Disha made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu Loafer in 2015. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Later, she bagged a role in Jackie Chan's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga in 2017 and then made a splash on the silver screen with her rumoured beau Tiger's Baaghi 2.

