Disha Patani's latest bikini pic is raising the temperature

New Delhi: Basking in the glory of her recent success 'Baaghi 2', actress Disha Patani is in the total chillax mood right now. How do we know? Well, the gorgeous young actor took to her social media account and shared a throwback picture from her beachy holiday.

Disha wrote, “Missing the beach”. Looks like she wants to go back to the waters and enjoy a relaxed vacay! Check out the picture:

Missing the A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

Disha and Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 2' turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The duo is rumoured to be dating in real life and this added to the curiosity levels amongst the fans. Their on-screen chemistry received a major thumbs up from the masses and critics alike. The film was helmed by choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan. The makers of 'Baaghi 2' have already announced the third part of the hit franchise.

The actress made her debut in the Telugu film 'Loafer' which released in 2015. She was cast opposite Varun Tej. In Bollywood, her maiden venture was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. The film hit the screens in 2016.

Disha and Tiger first appeared together in the music video 'Befikra' followed by a few commercials.

The generation next star has a huge fan following and is quite a hit on social media.