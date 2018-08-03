हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's latest mirror selfie will give you major fitness goals—View pic

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'.  

Disha Patani&#039;s latest mirror selfie will give you major fitness goals—View pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly-talented Disha Patani often sets the temperature high with her social media posts. Disha has a huge fan following and has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The actress made her presence felt with the small role in the film and instantly won hearts. Disha was last seen in the action-entertainer 'Baaghi 2'. She starred opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a mirror selfie which will give you major fitness goals.

Check out her pic right here:

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'.  The movie also stars film actress Tabu and popular comedian Sunil Grover. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh will also have a role in the film.

'Bharat' was a lot in news recently after Priyanka Chopra suddenly backed out of the film. Reports suggested different reasons for the actress's exit but none of them has been confirmed as of now. Priyanka was then replaced by Katrina Kaif.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid and 'Bharat' is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'

