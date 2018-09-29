Disha Patani's latest posts from Las Vegas are all things love—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is currently in vacay mode. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fanbase engaged by sharing deets from her life. Disha took to Instagram stories on Sunday and posted a number of videos and pics from her Las Vegas trip. The actress looks gorgeous in a pink corset top and denim shorts.

Check out screenshots from her Instagram stories here:

Disha will be seen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is currently being shot and we can't wait to see when Disha joins the rest of the star cast on the shoot! Nothing has been revealed about Disha's character in the film but reports suggest that the actress will play the role of Salman Khan's sister.

The film also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh among others.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie took the internet by storm ever since it was announced. 'Bharat' will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.