Disha Patani

Disha Patani's latest posts prove that she is the ultimate glamour icon—Pics

Disha's latest posts are proof that she is the ultimate glamour icon of Bollywood.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's glam girl Disha Patani is an avid social media user. The actress enjoys a huge fan-following with a whopping 13.6 million followers on Instagram! Each time she posts a new picture or video, fans go beserk and flood the comments section with compliments. Disha's latest posts are proof that she is the ultimate glamour icon of Bollywood.

The actress is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. This is the first time that we get to see the trio on the silver screens. As per reports, Disha will be playing the role of a trapeze artist in the film.

'Bharat' is slated for a 2019 release on the occasion of Eid.

On the personal front, the actress was rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Even though none of them ever admitted to being in a relationship, rumour mills were strong that Disha and Tiger are a couple. However, as per the latest buzz, the two have decided to take a break from the relationship.

Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying that both Tiger and Disha were having frequent arguments of late. In fact, they even tried to make their relationship work and bring back the spark in it but failed. So, in order to maintain their personal space, the two decided to part ways with each other.

