Disha Patani's oops moment at LFW averted, thanks to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 15:32
Disha Patani&#039;s oops moment at LFW averted, thanks to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff!
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Bollywood's pretty young thing Disha Patani is a newsmaker and we all know it. Her maiden film 'MS Dhoni' biopic fetched many eyeballs and even won her accolades for her performance.

Ever since, her several appearances and personal relationship has kept the buzz alive. The gorgeous Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff and the couple has spotted on and off hanging out together.

Now, according to Mid-Day.com, recently Disha escaped a major oops moment—all thanks to Tiger. The report mentions that it so happened that both Tiger and Disha were supposed to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017 for Manish Malhotra. But soon after Tiger was done with his walk, he immediately sensed trouble and whispered something in Disha's ears. Soon, the diva changed her mind and didn't walk the ramp, instead she posed at the red carpet.

The report mentions that while walking the ramp, Tiger realised that the floor is made of glass/mirrors and Disha was wearing a short shimmering gold dress, so had she walked the ramp, it would have landed her in an embarrassing spot.

Whoa! Tiger proved to be a rocking boyfriend. 

