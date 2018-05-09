Disha Patani's underwater headstand video is jaw-dropping—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani is basking in the glory of her last release 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger Shroff. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit and the young actress has all the reasons to celebrate.

Disha, who is into fitness, took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her doing a headstand underwater. Yes! She did it underwater and it's totally mind-blowing. Not just that, the actress asked her fans if they can do it as well. She captioned her video as: “Who all can do this?”

Watch it here:

Who all can do this A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 7, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

Simply amazing, isn't it? A few days back, one of the fan clubs of the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture where Disha was seen flaunting her washboard abs while posing with her trainer.

Disha's abs can give any actress a run for their money. The young and gorgeous Disha enjoys a solid fanbase who like her desi and Western avatar alike. So, now we know how she can manage to look this good and try out some adventure sport as well.

Disha's fitness level is on point, so if this doesn't inspire you to hit the gym then we don't know what will!