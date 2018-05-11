Disha Patani's washboard abs will make your jaws drop—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani has an ocean of fan following who want to know everything about the actress. Her last film 'Baaghi 2' created a storm at the Box Office and received a warm response from the audiences as well.

The actress, who is majorly into fitness recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of hers where you can see her washboard abs. And mind it, the photo will leave your jaws dropped.

Check it out here:

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 10, 2018 at 2:55am PDT

Stunned, right? Well, Disha recently shared a video of hers doing a headstand underwater. Yes! She did it underwater and it's totally mind-blowing. The buzz right now is that she is dating 'good friend' Tiger Shroff. Although both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, they have often been spotted hanging out together.

Both Tiger and Disha are fitness freaks, and looks like that's another common point of interest here.

Disha's abs can give any actress a run for their money. The young and gorgeous Disha enjoys a solid fanbase who like her desi and Western avatar alike. So, now we know how she can manage to look this good and try out some adventure sport as well.

Disha's fitness level is on point, so if this doesn't inspire you to hit the gym then we don't know what will!