Disha Patani

Disha Patani's workout video will inspire you to hit the gym even on a cold winter morning—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most loved actresses of Bollywood, Disha Patani is known to be a fitness enthusiast, much like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. On a cold Sunday morning, Disha took to Instagram and shared a workout video which will inspire you to hit the gym right away. After all, working out is the best way to get rid of the freezing winter chills!

Check out Disha's video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The 'Baaghi 2' actress is quiet active on social media and has an ocean of fans. With every upload, the actress receives loads of compliments and her million dollar smile often steals hearts. Disha has a perfectly toned body and often flaunts it on social media.

On the work front, she will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release and it one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. Not much has been revealed about Disha's role in the film but reports are that the actress will be playing a trapeze artist in the film.

While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!

