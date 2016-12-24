Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's honeymoon pics is the cutest thing you'll watch today on internet!

New Delhi: Popular TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya who got married on July 8 in Bhopal are finally set off for their honeymoon in Paris.

The lovebirds took to their Instagram page to share a sneak-peek of their honeymoon:

Earlier, the internet was flooded with their pre-wedding and wedding pics. Once again this much-loved couple is all set to keep their fans updated with their happy honeymooning trip to Europe!

We wish them a happy trip!