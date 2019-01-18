हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi excited to be solo anchor of reality show

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is excited to host the singing-based show "The Voice", which has music maestro A.R. Rahman as a super guru. This will be her first reality show as a solo anchor.

Divyanka Tripathi excited to be solo anchor of reality show

Mumbai: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is excited to host the singing-based show "The Voice", which has music maestro A.R. Rahman as a super guru. This will be her first reality show as a solo anchor.

"It's not my anchoring debut. I had done anchoring for award shows earlier. But being a solo anchor for a reality show, dealing with 'real people' away from glamour, dedicated towards their art is my first," Divyanka said in a statement.

The actress is already multi-tasking between her daily show "Ye Hai Mohabbatein" and a web series. Now, she has "The Voice" in her kitty as well.

"Its a lot of time management, but I am not complaining. I am loving the fact that I am part of three different genres and am getting the ability to experiment as an actor," Divyanka said.

"Yes, it's draining and I know that it's easier said than done, but I'm sure it's possible with planning as well as cooperation from my production houses and channel," she added.

Tags:
Divyanka TripathiThe Voicesinging reality showye hai mohabtein

Must Watch