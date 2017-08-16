close
Divyanka Tripathi fears having a daughter, questions Beti Bachao campaign

For the unversed, a minor girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at knife-point when she was on way to her school for Independence Day function on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:55
Divyanka Tripathi fears having a daughter, questions Beti Bachao campaign

New Delhi: Indian television actress Divyanka Tripathi on Wednesday took to Twitter to sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention after news of a 12-year-old girl in Chandigarh city being gang-raped on Independence Day surfaced.

The 32-year-old star also questioned 'Beti Bachao' campaign, which aimed to empower country's women, and stated that she now fears to have a daughter. In a series of tweets, 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' diva also mentioned that every girl deserves security.

Here's what she said.

For the unversed, a minor girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at knife-point when she was on way to her school for Independence Day function on Tuesday.

