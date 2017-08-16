Divyanka Tripathi fears having a daughter, questions Beti Bachao campaign

New Delhi: Indian television actress Divyanka Tripathi on Wednesday took to Twitter to sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention after news of a 12-year-old girl in Chandigarh city being gang-raped on Independence Day surfaced.

The 32-year-old star also questioned 'Beti Bachao' campaign, which aimed to empower country's women, and stated that she now fears to have a daughter. In a series of tweets, 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' diva also mentioned that every girl deserves security.

Here's what she said.

@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए। — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight!@narendramodi — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।

बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

For the unversed, a minor girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at knife-point when she was on way to her school for Independence Day function on Tuesday.