Divyanka Tripathi gets teary-eyed on a TV show when asked about her break-up– Watch

New Delhi: Actress Divyanka Tripathi who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently shot for an episode of Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show 'Juzz Baat' got emotional during one of the segments when Rajeev asked her about heartbreak.

Divyanka, who is now happily married to actor Vivek Dahiya, was rumoured to be dating actor Ssharad Malhotra for over eight years. When Rajeev about her break-up Divyanka got emotional and replied, "8 saal, uss samay aisa lag raha tha jaise zindagi khatam ho rahi hai, mein andhvishwas ke level par chali gayi. (Eight years! At that time I felt my life is coming to an end. I almost become superstitious)."

Watch the video right here:

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripatiidahiya) on May 3, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

Divyanka and Ssharad were one of the most popular TV couples. They met on the sets of their show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and fell in love with each other. But all good things come to an end, audience's favourite couple broke up in year 2015 after dating each other for 8 long years.

However, the now the fans seem to have moved on as now they are happy seeing their idol with Vivek. Divyanka and Vivek had an arranged marriage but the two are now very much in love. Their fans lovingly call them 'Divek'.

Popularly known as Ishita or Ishima in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka is one of the most sought-after television actresses. Divek recently lifted the coveted Nach Baliye trophy.