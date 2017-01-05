Divyanka Tripathi's romantic poetry for husband Vivek Dahiya will melt your heart!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 17:31
New Delhi: Indian television sensations - Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya – are without-a-doubt among the most adorable couples of the showbiz arena. The much-in-love couple is currently having the time of their lives in Europe.
And, as an adorable gesture of love, the 32-year-old actress dedicated a romantic poetry to her better-half recently. The words are lovable enough to make you go aww.
Here's what she wrote:
"Unhone samajhaa yeh safar ka anjaam tha.
Hum muskura diye...
ki agle khushnuma safar ke aagaaz ki khabar bhi na thi unhe!"
She tied the knot with TV hottie Vivek on July 8 this year in Bhopal. Since then, their social media posts are flooded with love.
First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 17:30
