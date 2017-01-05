Divyanka Tripathi's romantic poetry for husband Vivek Dahiya will melt your heart!

New Delhi: Indian television sensations - Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya – are without-a-doubt among the most adorable couples of the showbiz arena. The much-in-love couple is currently having the time of their lives in Europe.

And, as an adorable gesture of love, the 32-year-old actress dedicated a romantic poetry to her better-half recently. The words are lovable enough to make you go aww.

Here's what she wrote:

" Unhone samajhaa yeh safar ka anjaam tha .

Hum muskura diye ...

ki agle khushnuma safar ke aagaaz ki khabar bhi na thi unhe !"

She tied the knot with TV hottie Vivek on July 8 this year in Bhopal. Since then, their social media posts are flooded with love.