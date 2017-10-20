Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Diwali: Celebs who dazzled at Sanjay Dutt’s bash – See Pics

From Aamir Khan to Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor to Vidya Balan, a number of celebrities from the world of showbiz graced the gala event.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata hosted a grand Diwali bash at their residence recently. An array of stars descended to join the couple and celebrate the festival of lights in style. From Aamir Khan to Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor to Vidya Balan, a number of celebrities from the world of showbiz graced the gala event.

A number of Bollywood stars hosted lavish Diwali parties by inviting their friends and colleagues in the industry.

Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali, has been celebrated in Indian for over centuries to rejoice the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years in exile.

The style, magnitude and grandeur has seen sea change but the fundamental essence has remained the same. It’s all about celebrating the victory of truth over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival of Diwali is spread over 5 days. This year, Diwali festivities began on October 17 with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali on October 18, Lakshmi Pujan on October 19, Govardhan Puja on October 20 and Bhai Dooj on October 21.

