Documentation in film industry must be encouraged: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who attended a unique show 'Frames 75' which used rare photographs, paintings, sketches, posters, block print art, vinyl LP covers, lobby cards and hand-bills in 75 frames to celebrate his journey, rues the existence of proper documentation in the film industry.

The 75-year-old inaugurated the preview of the exhibit by photojournalist Pradeep Chandra and film historian S.M.M. Ausaja here on Wednesday.

"It is the factor of documentation that attracts me .. and I reiterate again and again... There is complete absence of any kind of documentation existing in the largest film industry of the world," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

"When effort is made it needs to be encouraged - not because it is conditioned to my visuals, but should be there for the entire industry, their achievements and contribution to this immense work force; their ideas and thoughts and commendations. Some day it shall happen," he added.

Ausaja told IANS that this was an effort on their part to celebrate the platinum year of Big B, who turned 75 last October.

Amitabh found the initiative laudable but "embarrassing" to see all that was displayed on the walls were his portraits.

"I have shied away from all this and shall continue to feel that awkwardness, ever...It is a moment when your entire ego is destroyed, not because it survived, but because when the intensity of praise is thrown upon you, it is a moment of 'wish the earth would shatter and let me in... just for that little moment'."

He said he was nevertheless humbled by the effort and affection.

St. Regis here hosted the preview of the exhibition, which will be accessible to fans and film students at Whistling Woods, the film institute helmed by noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

"I would like to encourage all cinema lovers to witness this grand exhibition which is a treasure of legacy that will be passed on to the future generations, for years to come," Ghai said in a statement.