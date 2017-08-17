close
Done no wrong in actress kidnapping case, says Kerala MLA

Kerala legislator P.C. George on Wednesday said he had done or said nothing wrong in the case of a kidnapped popular Malayalam actress and accused Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) chief of playing politics in the matter.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 11:37

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala legislator P.C. George on Wednesday said he had done or said nothing wrong in the case of a kidnapped popular Malayalam actress and accused Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) chief of playing politics in the matter.

The actress had accused the MLA of defaming her and written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against him.

"I have heard that the KWC is against me. I have done no wrong, nor made any statement to hurt anyone. I heard from the media that the commission is going to issue me a notice. I don't think the KWC will do that," said the independent legislator from Poonjar assembly seat in Kottayam district.

George said he was a seven-time MLA while the KWC Chairperson (M.C. Josephine) was a full-time politician who had lost elections in the past. 

"She is playing nothing but politics and I think she has taken on the wrong person," he said.

George said: "Superstar Dileep has been targeted and the case against him is fabricated. I said he is also a victim. Even the actress has not named Dileep. All I said was that just as the actress is a victim, Dileep is also a victim." 

The actress was abducted on February 17 while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi but dumped at Malayalam director turned actor Lal's house after three hours.

While all accused was arrested a week after the crime, police arrested superstar Dileep on July 10 on charge of conspiracy in the case. George came out in his support and gave him a clean chit.
 

Malayalam actressKerala MLAactress kidnapping caseP.C. GeorgeMalayalam superstar Dileep

