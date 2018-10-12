Don't endorse this behaviour: Farah Khan on brother Sajid Khan's sexual harassment row

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The ongoing Me Too movement in India has dragged many sexual predators and harassers who were hiding under the hood of power and fame. Biggies from all walks of life were called out on social media by the women who were harassed. The latest to face the wrath were filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan.

New Delhi: The ongoing Me Too movement in India has dragged many sexual predators and harassers who were hiding under the hood of power and fame. Biggies from all walks of life were called out on social media by the women who were harassed. The latest to face the wrath were filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan.

In a first, Sajid's sister and choreographer Farah Khan broke her silence over his sexual harassment row. She tweeted, "This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt."

Three women - actresses Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay accused the director for sexual misconduct. They took to social media to narrate their horrific experiences.

Post the allegations, Sajid himself took to social media to release a statement stating that he is stepping down as the director of Housefull 4 till the time he can allay the allegations and prove the truth.

"In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on me and my family, the producers and stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post," Sajid wrote.

