Don't fear being typecast: Varun Sharma

Mumbai: Actor Varun Sharma, who has mostly appeared in comedy films like "Fukrey" and "Dolly Ki Doli", says he doesn't fear being typecast as an artiste.

"For any actor to be cast regularly in good and interesting films is a bigger task. Being typecast comes later. I don't fear being typecast in comedy films as it is one of the most difficult genres and I love doing it," Varun told IANS.

Varun became popular with his role of Chucha in his 2013 debut film "Fukrey". He returned in the same avatar in the movie's sequel "Fukrey Returns".

"It's kind of interesting to play the same character again and not many actors get a chance to play their debut role again. So, I feel very blessed and fortunate to get an opportunity to play it again.

"Comedy is something that I am never going to leave because it has given me acceptability and love from the people, but at the same time I would love to explore different kinds of roles and genres. I will never stop making people smile," he added.