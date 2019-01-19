Don't force your child to have anything: Soha Ali Khan

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan, also a mother, says people should not force their children to have anything.

"I would say don't force your child to have anything. Be persuasive and charming, but don't force them and respect their decisions. Try again another time if they refuse," Soha, who launched premium milk Pride of Cows here earlier this week, told IANS.

"Inaaya (her daughter) likes her milk fortunately for now, but we all know how tempestuous toddlers can be. Be creative with the milk also - use fun containers, straws, make milkshakes and mix it in a healthy mix," she added.

Soha, on the other hand, didn't like to drink milk.

"But my mother would insist I drink it and I would come up with creative ways of disposing of it in the flower pots, off the balcony, until they caught on and made me drink it in front of them. And now I really love milk," said the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

On the milk brand, she said: "I have been consuming Pride of Cows for some time now, I enjoy it and my family enjoys it. You can feel the difference of the taste once you try it yourself. You can tell when something is made so pure and made with love."