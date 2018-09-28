हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bryan Adams

Don't get into music to just become famous: Bryan Adams

  Adams is currently gearing up for his fifth visit to India for a multi-city musical journey with his Ultimate Tour

Don&#039;t get into music to just become famous: Bryan Adams
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

 

New Delhi: Legendary singer Bryan Adams has been in the music industry for over four decades. The 58-year-old, who is world-renowned for his genre-crossing mega-hits, stresses that fame should never be the driving force for any musician. In an email interview with ANI, the Grammy-winning singer passed on a message for his young followers. 'Get into music because you love music, not to become famous. If your dream is fame, you have set yourself up to be disappointed,' he stated.
Expressing his excitement about the impending visit to the country, the music veteran said, "It's always an adventure when I have been here. This will be our fifth tour to India; I am not sure many artists have done that from the West." 
'On my first trip to India, there were no cars to collect us, so my guitarist Keith and I took a taxi from the airport. Along the way, we had to stop because an elephant was sleeping in the middle of the road. That wouldn't happen anywhere else, welcome to India. It's always an adventure,' added the singer.

The tour kicks off in Ahmedabad on October 9 and wraps up in New Delhi on October 14. Also included on the jaunt are festival stops in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. He will entertain the audience with universal hits like 'Summer of 69', '18 till I die' and 'Heaven' among others. 

Bryan AdamssingerIndia tour

