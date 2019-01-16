Don't mess with Disha Patani! Her latest boxing video will drive you nuts—Watch

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Disha Patani is one of the most-sought-after generation next stars these days. The stunner of an actress is currently training hard to ace her part in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. Also, the buzz is strong that she might share the screen space with the superstar one more time in 'Kick 2'.

Well, the young star is fitness freak and spends most of her time working out really hard. After all, you don't get an hourglass figure and washboard abs just like that! The hard worker actress is also an avid social media user. She shared a video of hers on Instagram where she is training in kick boxing with her coach and we bet you will watch it on loop.

Watch it here:

Disha, surely no one wants to mess with you after watching this video.

She will be playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat' reportedly. 'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina as the female lead. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. It will release this Eid on June 5, 2019.

The pretty young actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger and the film did great business at the Box Office. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated much.