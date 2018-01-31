Don't want to closet myself in one type of role: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: From portraying strong characters in films like "Pink" and "Naam Shabana" to doing glamorous roles in "Judwaa 2", Taapsee Pannu has a diverse career graph and she would like to maintain that in future.

Asked if she will do more glamorous roles like her character in "Judwaa 2", Taapsee told IANS: "I want to maintain that. I am an actor and versatility is the part of being an actor. I wouldn't want to closet myself in one type of role."

On the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring/Summer 2018 here, the actress walked the runway in a glamorous free flowy gown for brand "Label by Ritu Kumar".

She enjoyed every bit of her walk.

"I am an actor walking on the runway and not a model. I will be extremely bad if I walk as a model as I can't keep a straight face. I love to enjoy what I am doing and that's what I was doing," said Taapsee who can't wait for her next film "Dil Junglee" to release.

Label Ritu Kumar's "Hip Hop Baroque" collection was presented with a lot of vim and vigour. There were colours and prints mixed in vibrant hues and patterns and there were 90s DIY punk directions that will appeal to the young swinging dressers.

New Age textiles added to the style quotient of the collection as shimmer jersey, Lurex, georgette, handloom and splashes of sequin added to the multi-fabric/hued nature of the ensembles.

Buyers will be encouraged to grab the printed drop-waist dresses, make an entrance in glitzy, electric, blue, maxi or go for multi-striped skirts.

Opening the show with a navy, shimmering, pleated, midi, the op-art story in multi-colours continued throughout the collection. Metallic Tees and matching flared mini, micro pleated asymmetric maxi, the sari-inspired gown and micro mini silver sequinned skirt glittered on the ramp.

The printed velvet line comprised capris, blousons and a very stately power packed pantsuit, while the black net creations with multi-hued motifs cascading down the front were eye catchers.

About her love for the brand, Taapsee says that their association started during her college days in Delhi.

"During my college days in Delhi, there were only a handful of designers and most of them ended up being too heavy on your pocket. This was one brand that was very savvy in terms of affordability, so I ended up saving a lot of my pocket money and the first ever designer piece that I got was of this brand. It's a sense of accomplishment that I am walking for this brand now," said the actress.

However, she says she doesn't have to check price tags anymore.

"Thankfully I don't have to check price points anymore. If I like something, I buy it," she said.

So how will she define fashion?

"I think when you own your style, it becomes fashion. Fashion is not something that overpowers your personality. I think it should gel with your personality so well that your personality shines out of it," she said.