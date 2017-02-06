Don't want to disappoint Salman Khan: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who will be stepping into Salman Khan's shoes for the remake of 1997 film "Judwaa", says he wants to give his best shot to the project, without disappointing the superstar.

At an event here to celebrate 20 years of "Judwaa", Varun said: "Me, my dad (David Dhawan) and Sajid sir (Sajid Nadiadwala) -- we all have spoken to Salman bhai regarding the film. He is someone I've known for my whole life. His blessings are obviously all there with me. I don't want to disappoint him, my father and my audience as well," Varun said here.

Commenting on comparisons with Salman, Varun said it is unfair.

"'Judwaa 2' is a great opportunity for me. For the first time, I am playing a double role and if these two great people (Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan) would not have been behind me, then it might have been difficult for any actor.

"I am going to put my head down and I am trying to create two fresh characters (Raja and Prem) that people will fall in love with. Hopefully, we live up to the expectations," he added.

Recalling his memories of "Judwaa", which was directed by his father, Varun said: "I remember during the first trial of the film, he (Salman) was standing in a pair of shorts and a vest. I called him as Salman uncle and he was very upset. He told me to call him 'Bhai'.

"I have a lot of memories of the film when we were shooting in Mauritius. It was as if we went there for a holiday. Everybody was so relaxed on the set. As I was so young, I didn't understand that everybody was actually working.

"Before we started the shooting of 'Judwaa 2', Salman bhai sent the cartons of jeans for Raja's character. I am going to use that."

"Judwaa 2" also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.