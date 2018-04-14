Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti: Top quotes of Babasaheb

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar popularly known as Babasaheb, was a politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit movement and campaigned against the social discrimination against Untouchables (Dalits) and also supported the rights of women. Born on April 14, 1891, BR Ambedkar was the first law minister, who wrote the ‘Constitution of India’.

On the 127th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, let us remember him for his words. Here are 10 inspiring quotes by him.

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence”.

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity”

“Life should be great rather than long”.

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

“Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.”

“We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle”.

“The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism”.

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”