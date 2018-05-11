Drop everything else and watch Dhinchak Pooja's latest viral song for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK team

New Delhi: Viral sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back! The singer, who is best known for her popular songs such as 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Dilon Ka Scooter' to name a few has now extended her support to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'CSK' team at the ongoing IPL 2018.

And no, not just that, she has even sung in support of the team. The song looks like a dedication to CSK as she supports Dhoni's team. You have to watch the video and listen to the lyrics with utmost attention. The title of the track is Chennai Super Kings (CSK Will Win) IPL 2018.

Watch it here:

Dhinchak Pooja shot to fame with her cringe pop music on social media. She even participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' but got eliminated quite early. Later she was seen in another show 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

The young social media sensation enjoys a solid fanbase despite receiving major backlash from haters for the kind of songs she sings.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's 'CSK' is performing well at the IPL and has won 7 out of 10 matches so far in the game. The IPL craze began on April 7 and will be conitnuing till May 27 this year.

Coming back to Dhinchak Pooja's viral songs, well you simply can't ignore it. What say!