Irrfan Khan

Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar promote Karwaan in Mumbai sans Irrfan Khan

The film is all set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

New Delhi: Southern heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and internet sensation Mithila Palkar who are all set to debut in Bollywood with Akarsh Khurana directorial 'Karwaan', were spotted promoting the film in Mumbai.

Ahead of the release of the travel film Karwaan, actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar were seen promoting the film along with director Akarsh Khurana. 

Dressed in a denim jacket and trousers, Dulquer Salmaan looked his stylish best while Mithila Palkar set the temperatures soaring in an orange dress.

The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. It is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. 'Karwaan' happens to be a slice-of-life entertainer which promises some power-packed performances by the lead actors.

Irrfan meanwhile is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. The actor had recently written a letter on battling deadly cancer and how his perspective on life has changed. His heartwarming note to Timesofindia went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

