Dwayne Johnson becomes father for third time, shares baby's photo

Los Angeles: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a proud parent after his partner Lauren Hashian gave birth to their second child, a girl.

The "Fate of the Furious" star shared the news on his official page and revealed the name of his daughter--Tiana Gia Johnson. He also posted a photo of the newborn, holding her on his chest.

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," Johnson wrote.

He urged other men to "be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. Holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do".

The WWE wrestler-turned-actor said it was life changing for him to see his daughters born. "Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make you laugh for the rest of my life," he wrote.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia, while Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra with ex-wife Dany Garcia.