Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson takes 'credit' for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas romance

They first met when they posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Los Angeles, Jul 10 (PTI) Actor Dwayne Johnson has joked he set up the rumoured couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The 46-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his latest "Skyscraper", was asked whether he is aware that his two co-stars from different films are dating, Entertainment Tonight reported. 

"Are they happy?" Johnson counter-questioned the reporters, who informed him that the duo seems to be doing fine. 

"Well then, I take credit. 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji'. I did it, yes. If they're happy," Johnson said.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor worked with Chopra in her Hollywood debut, the big-screen adaptation of "Baywatch" last year.

Johnson collaborated with Jonas in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", which released in December 2017.

Chopra and Jonas fuelled relationship rumours early last month after they were spotted spending a lot of time together - enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend, attending concerts, baseball games, dinner nights and even introducing each other to their respective families recently. 

Despite their social media accounts being dotted with lots of sweet nothings, the rumoured couple is yet to comment on their relationship status. 

