Dwayne Johnson to join Golden Globes protest

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson says he will wear all-black at the 2018 Golden Globes, as part of a silent protest.

Many actresses reportedly plan to wear black gowns at the annual ceremony as a mark of protest against the injustices that have played a role in Hollywood for decades, but which in recent months have begun to be discussed as part of the ongoing #MeToo movement, reports metro.co.uk.

Johnson has confirmed that he will be in solidarity by wearing all-black. His outfit choice was known via an Instagram post by stylist Ilaria Urbinati, whose clients include Rami Malek, Donald Glover, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper and Tom Hiddleston.

"Because everyone keeps asking me, Yes, the men will be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year's Golden Globes," Urbinati wrote.

"At least all my guys will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here," she added.

"Yes, we will," replied Johnson.

The #MeToo protest gained traction in the media earlier in the month when Rose McGowan slammed actresses, including notably Meryl Streep, for the protest, claiming that their silence has long been the problem and that they need to instead speak louder about the problems in the industry.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held here on January 7 and will air in India on Vh1 on January 8.