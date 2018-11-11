हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vir Das

Each format brings its own merits, challenges: Vir Das

Come 2019, actor-comedian Vir Das will be seen performing on all entertainment platforms -- movies, TV, web and live. He says each avenue has its own challenges.

Come 2019, actor-comedian Vir Das will be seen performing on all entertainment platforms -- movies, TV, web and live. He says each avenue has its own challenges.

He has an international TV show, his first Indian web series which he has co-created himself and also feature films.

He will be working in dark comedy "Hasmukh", which will stream online and is produced by Nikkhil Advani. 

Vir will also be seen on American television for the first time with ABC`s new series "Whisky Cavalier" and will also be seen in two films including the part two of the sequel to "Go Goa Gone". He is working on a new stand-up tour too.

Vir said in a statement: "I`m working harder than I have ever done. Personally for me, if a content creator has different facets to his/her talent or things they want to say, today we`re all lucky to have multiple mediums to cater to each one.

"Plus each format brings its own merits and challenges and it`s truly educational for me. I`m excited for 2019. All the work that I have done this year will be rolling out for the audiences to see next year, on TV, on the web and on the big screen."

