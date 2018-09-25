हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor graces the cover of a magazine

Producer and television czarina Ekta Kapoor has graced the cover of India today woman magazine. 

Ekta Kapoor graces the cover of a magazine

New Delhi: Producer and television czarina Ekta Kapoor has graced the cover of India today woman magazine. 

Celebrating the achievers who made a difference, India Today magazine hailed Ekta Kapoor for her phenomenal contribution to the Indian Entertainment industry across mediums.

Dressed in a black shirt and with a red bow, The Boss Lady oozes oomph and confidence as she strikes a pose.

Breaking stereotypes in the entertainment world, Ekta carved a niche for her own, creating new content for the audience. Content Czarina Ekta has very well known the pulse of her viewers and delivered the best time and again.

Hailed as the TRP Queen and the pioneer of daily soap entertainment, the Balaji honcho solely changed the face of Indian TV. After conquering TV, the content czarina is leaving impressive imprints on the cine-goers.

The czarina is currently mastering various mediums as she basks in the glory of her web series Home, gears up for the much loved and anticipated reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is also busy with her upcoming feature films 'Mental Hai Kya' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.

Tags:
Ekta Kapoorindia today woman magazinekasauti Zindagi kayJabariya Jodi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close