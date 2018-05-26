Ekta Kapoor is twinning with her nephew Lakshay Kapoor in this white tee-See pic

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her multi-starrer flick 'Veere Di Wedding', shared an endearing picture of her nephew Laskshay Kapoor on her Instagram handle. The t-shirt read 'I am not a chick flick' which is the tagline they have used to describe 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Check out the adorable picture:

Veere Di Wedding revolves around the story of four friends whose lives are intertwined and is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018, which also happens to be Laksh. The film has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. The team has been rigorously promoting the film. This is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comeback film after the birth of her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Recently, Ekta grabbed headlines for shutting down trolls who started using a hashtag #EndYHM which triggered a storm on the micro-blogging site to end her popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

"For once I’ll say it my frns!Instead of hash tagging #endyhm stop watching it!!All stories will not go as u wish as an audience !! I love my tv audience I value ur opinion Bt our creatives work with ratings n tv norms! This is for show fan groups!Love n respect always, " she wrote.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a hugely popular show on television and very close to Ekta's heart. It stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles. It has always been high on the TRP game. The show also happens to be the fourteenth longest-running Indian television series based on episode count.