Ekta Kapoor lashes out at Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie for mocking her show 'Kasamh Se'

New Delhi: A Swedish YouTuber, who is popular by the name PewDiePie, faced the wrath of Ekta Kapoor when he took a jibe at one of Ekta's popular television soap 'Kasamh Se' starring Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai.

The YouTuber invited trouble when shared a screenshot from a Kasamh Se title track video and captioned it 'good quality', while the picture was grainy and of bad quality. Soon after he shared the screenshot, Twitterati asked him, why he was watching the title song of an Indian TV show.

However, this didn't go down well with Ekta Kapoor. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from Colaba when we create Paris in Arey :) he will find his doppelgangers in Kasam Se only ;)"

Ekta also came across a video where the blogger had mocked a few scenes of the same show. She re-tweeted one of the videos and wrote, "U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! I'll send u some fresh videos."

The czarina of television even went ahead and called the guy, 'a firang junior artist', and this did not go down well with the Twitterati, who accused Ekta of racism and asked her to apologise to the blogger but Ekta refused to do that. She deleted the tweet and explained her stance in a series of tweets.

"Just opened my Twitter and realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it's NOT happening :)"

"Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet (yes I read some tweets) should open this youtuber's (yes now I know who he is) video and see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars (Rajnikant's Robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance and irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India's popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed what I was 'worth') remember his video which we pass as sarcastic and 'humorous' was titled ' India You Lose'," Ekta wrote.