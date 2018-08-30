हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor opens up on shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and why she was 'blushing'

Shah Rukh Khan and Ekta Kapoor came together to promote the show via a video that she later shared on Instagram.

Ekta Kapoor opens up on shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and why she was &#039;blushing&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor who had earlier shared a video with superstar Shah Rukh Khan wherein she was blushing and said 'I Love You Sir' was a promo shoot for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot.

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Ekta Kapoor came together to promote the show via a video that she later shared on Instagram. The daily soap queen confessed that she loved him since 'Fauji' days. We bet it was a total fangirl moment for the producer, shooting with the king of romance. Here's what Ekta Kapoor shared: ''A lot of ppl asked me why I was blushing! Well iv loved sir since #fauji ! Finally he introduces characters of my most loved show !!n I shoot with him ! I’m gushing blushing !!! #kasautiizindagikay #mugshot #love #anurag #prerna ''

 

 

Ekta Kapoor is all geared up for her upcoming show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot as it is the second season of the popular show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' where Anurag and Prerna happened to win many hearts. Once again they are back with a new chapter and we can't wait for the show to go on air.

 

Balaji Telefilms's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' part two features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles. Previously, in the original Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan played Prerna and Anurag Basu respectively. It made them a household name and it was one of the most watched shows on television.

 

The show started on October 29, 2001, and went on until February 28, 2008. So, the second part is being made in a decade. Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika won many hearts and it made an overnight star while Ronit Roy as Mr Rishab Bajaj was appreciated by the audiences.

Ekta KapoorShah Rukh KhanKasautii Zindagi KayKasautii Zindagi Kay actorsKasautii Zindagi Kay season 2

