Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shows some 'Bua' love to Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi-See pic

Yash and Roohi Johar were born through surrogacy last year

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor, who is currently over the moon happy after her latest flick Veere Di Wedding had a terrific opening at the box office, shared an adorable picture with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi on Twitter.

Sharing the picture, Ekta, who also happens to be one of Karan's closest friends, captioned the picture, "Bua love".

The picture seems to be from Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshay Kapoor' second birthday celebration. The bash was attended by the litter star kids of Bollywood including our favourite munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Just yesterday, Karan Johar shared an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi indulging in a 'screaming' match.

The kids that were born through surrogacy last year were kept in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after their birth because they were born prematurely. They were taken home at the end of March. Images of Karan taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced online and fans had showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Karan, like any doting father, has a lot of expectations from his kids.

"Just like any other parent, I too have a lot of expectations from you (Roohi and Yash). This expectation is necessary because we build our foundation based on them. Your grandmother (Hiroo Johar) has told me and will also tell you that bookish knowledge is not everything," Karan read out a letter he had written for his kids, while he was on Shah Rukh Khan's show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

"On the other hand, your grandfather (Yash Johar) always told me to listen to my heart no matter what," he added

