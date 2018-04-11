Ekta Kapoor to come up with web-series based on Kama Sutra?

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor, often referred to as the Czarina of Indian TV, has spread her creative wings far and wide. Daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra, Ekta, who forayed into production with TV shows, is now one of the biggest producers in Bollywood. And not just films, Ekta has also started making web-series.

The latest that we are getting to hear is that the queen of Indian TV has been contemplating an adaptation of Vatsyayana's Kama Sutra for very long.

Latest buzz suggests that she may come up with a web-series for Alt Balaji on the ancient Indian prose that deals with humans' sexual behaviour and everything related to the art of lovemaking. It is believed that the texts also highlight other aspects of human's life beyond sex.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ekta's show will be set in the backdrop of Rajasthani folk in the 13th century.

"The fictional series will be based on the Goli caste in Rajasthan. It is believed that the female population of the caste used to serve as concubines to the kings. They would live in the same palace where the queens were housed and would enjoy all the possible luxuries. Interestingly, they also enjoyed a fair amount of freedom and rights," the tabloid quoted the source as saying.

The report reveals that the scripting for the show is underway and Ekta is looking for someone who can aesthetically handle the subject as a director.

However, there's been no official confirmation regarding the same.

At the moment, Ekta is gearing up to launch the third season of her super-hit fictional TV show Naagin featuring Karishma Tanna in the lead. Mouni Roy, who was the face of the show in the first two seasons became a household name after essaying Naagin in the popular show.