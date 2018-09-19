हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor's next web-series titled 'X.X.X.' will be one of the steamiest shows?

It will star Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Sneha Arun and Pryanca Talukdar.  

Ekta Kapoor&#039;s next web-series titled &#039;X.X.X.&#039; will be one of the steamiest shows?
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor is all set to come up with a web-series titled 'X.X.X.', reports suggest. According to the latest buzz, the series will be one of the steamiest shows ever produced by her production house ALT Balaji.

It will star Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Sneha Arun and Pryanca Talukdar, the report suggests.

According to dnaindia.com, the show will showcase five explosive fantasies. The youth is reportedly the target audience. The web-series directed by Ken Ghosh will be streamed on the web but since Ekta's mother is not comfortable associating with such bold content, her name won't be appearing in the credits. 

'X.X.X.' was initially meant for the big screen but Ekta decided to convert it into a web-series. 

Daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra (Ravi Kapoor), Ekta is one of the biggest names in the world of Indian Entertainment industry. She started her career as a producer by producing TV shows. Eventually, she started producing films too and now has taken over the virtual world too.

Ekta has a number of blockbuster TV shows to her credit and the list includes - Hum Panch, Kundali, Koshish... Ek Aasha, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi[, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to name a few.

 She is now gearing up for the launch of the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

