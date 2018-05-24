Ekta Kapoor's tongue-in-cheek remark on petrol hike raises eyebrows

New Delhi: The recent hike in fuel prices have come as a major blow to the nation, everywhere everyone is expressing their anger over it but seems like Ekta Kapoor is quite unfazed by these developments. Recently, during a press conference when she was asked to comment on the fuel price hike, the producer gave a rather hilarious reply.

Sharing her views about the fuel price hike, Ekta Kapoor was quoted as saying by ANI, "Even if petrol prices are at its highest, men will take women for drives & in today's time, women will take men for drives. This isn't the movie that you're going to stop watching as at this time you need to spend less on driving & more in theatre."

Realising that her answer was completely out of the blue, Ekta added, “Not that there was any connection between the question and my answer.” She also took a sly dig at the reporter's question.

Veere Di Wedding revolves around the story of four friends whose lives are intertwined and is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. The film has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. The team has been rigorously promoting the film. This is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comeback film after the birth of her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.