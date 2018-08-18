Elated with audience response to 'Gold': Mouni Roy

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who made her silver-screen debut with "Gold", has said that she was elated with the audience response to her film that released earlier this week.

Mouni was interacting with the media at a photo shoot on Friday in Mumbai.

She plays Akshay Kumar's wife in "Gold", a sports drama which revolves around hockey.

The film which released on Independence Day has managed to collect Rs 33.25 crore in ths first two days ofits release

"I feel elated, excited and very happy with audience response to the film. Our film has released only two days ago so we will get a clear picture of its box-office performance at the end of this week. Therefore, I don't want to jinx things by getting over-excited. When it goes on to become successful, then I will be very happy and thankful for it," the actress said.

Mouni has had an illustrious TV career with her performance in popular daily soaps like "Kasturi", "Naagin" and "Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

Of her acting journey, she said: "I am really thankful for my audience because I have had most loyal set of fans from the time I started my acting on television.

"They were always by my side and have supported me in my journey. Sometimes, I used to feel that, I haven't given my best performance but despite that, they have appreciated me. They have always supported me in my personal and professional journey and I always read their comments on social media... To get immense love from them is really overwhelming and I also love them a lot... I try not to disappoint them with my work. I always try to give my 100 per cent..."

Mouni will play a negative character in director Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Mouni will also be seen in Robbie Grewal's "Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)" and Mikhil Musale's "Made in China".