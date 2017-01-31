close
Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Finding Dory' to slam immigration ban

PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 16:45
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Los Angeles: Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has called out US President Donald Trump's immigration ban by using the reference of her film "Finding Dory".

The 59-year-old presenter knew that Trump screened animated film over the weekend at the White House and so as the voice of Dory she schooled the US prez about the immigration issue, reported Deadline.

"Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," Ellen started her monologue.

The comic had earlier joked that she usually avoids talking about politics and would stick to "very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People's Choice Award-winning Finding Dory".

Ellen went on amid the audience's cheering, "Even though Dory gets into the US, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory... They help her, even though they're completely different colours."

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 16:45

