Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya snapped at the airport– Pics Inside

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram, who became a popular face in Bollywood after the show, is in the news again. This Swedish model-turned-actor is rumored to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya.The rumors started doing the rounds when she was spotted at Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya's wedding. While the couple has never made any official announcement about their relationship, they are often clicked together.

Elli Avram was spotted today at the Mumbai airport when she went to drop Hardik Pandya. The actress was sitting inside the car and hiding her face while Hardik bid her a goodbye. Seems like Elli likes to keep her relationships under wraps. Speaking about her alleged link-up, Elli had once told a leading daily, "Let them [people] be curious in life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumors, I’d just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Anyway, so many wrong things have been written over the years but I’ve never gone out and clarified [them].”

Even Hardik had taken to Twitter to rubbish the rumors and wrote, “I have been single and focusing on my game for a long time.”

Bollywood's love affair with cricket is not something new in this country. Over the years, many Bollywood actresses have been swept off their feet by some of the most popular cricketers. If the rumors turn out to be true, we would have Hardik-Elli too on the list after Virat-Anushka, Zaheer-Sagarika.