Elli AvrRam dances like a swan to Varun Dhawan's 'October theme' song—Watch

New Delhi: Swedish beauty Elli AvrRam is a known face in television and films. The gorgeous actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is an avid user as well. She recently posted a video of her doing the figure skating and oh boy does she move or does she move like a swan!

You have to watch the amazing video to actually believe what we are saying. Elli captioned the video as Nostalgic Sliding on the ice after long, to my new favourite, the October theme.... #figureskating #octobertheme. Can’t wait to come back to India and watch @OctoberFilm2018 @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @Varun_dvn @BanitaSandhu.”

Elli can be seen dancing on ice and moving effortlessly to Varun Dhawan's 'October' theme track. Her figure skating act will leave your jaws dropped as Elli has proved that she not only is a terrific dancer but a good figure skater as well.

Looks like it's time for us to learn a thing or two!

The Swedish-Greek beauty made her foray into films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

The beautiful actress also participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 7' and became a household name. The actress is rumoured to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya although the two have never really spoken about their relationship status in public.