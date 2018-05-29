Elli AvrRam makes Brett Lee and Irfan Pathan dance to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song—Watch

New Delhi: The adrenaline pumping season of IPL has come to an end and will only be back next year. This time Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK won the championship, making it their third title win. Well, the IPL not only gives a daily dose of entertainment when matches are on the field but a lot many times off-field shenanigans too keep us hooked.

Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvrRam recently shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen turning a dance teacher to Bret Lee and Irfan Pathan. During IPL, we get to see a lot of cricket and Bollywood mix, keeping the fans in the happy state.

Now, that the game is over, Elli shared a throwback video of the time when she made these awesome players shake a leg to Shah Rukh Khan's popular track from 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

Watch video:

A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram) on May 27, 2018 at 10:41am PDT

Elli is a terrific dancer and has often shared her videos on social media. The Swedish-Greek beauty made her foray into films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

The beautiful actress also participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 7' and became a household name.